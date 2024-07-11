Steve Gleason honored with Arthur Ashe Courage Award at 2024 ESPYS

From staff reports

Spokane’s Steve Gleason was honored with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPYS Thursday night.

The award has been given since 1993 for people “whose contributions transcend sports.” Gleason was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, known as ALS, in 2011 and has had a public battle with the disease.

Gleason was a standout at Washington State University and went on to become a special teams player for the New Orleans Saints from 2000 to 2008. Gleason was joined on stage with his son Rivers and former teammate Drew Brees, who presented the award.

A huge ovation for Steve Gleason as he accepts the Arthur Ashe Courage Award for his contributions to ALS awareness 👏 pic.twitter.com/JoSIsEV14z — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 12, 2024

“Over the past 13 years, I’ve been documenting our journey with ALS,” Gleason wrote in a statement posted to Instagram before the event. “My aim has always been to see if we can discover peace and freedom with a love of Life, in the midst of extreme adversity. Being recognized at The 2024 ESPYS is not just an honor, but a powerful platform to further help and serve others. Thank you, ESPN, for this incredible accolade.”

Gleason published his memoir “A life impossible,” earlier this year, co-written with Jeff Duncan. Gleason and Duncan will be joined by Spokesman-Review columnist Dave Boling for a Northwest Passages event about the book on Aug. 4.

Gleason, 47, and his wife, Michel founded the nonprofit Team Gleason to help others living with ALS. Gleason was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal in 2020 for his advocacy with ALS.