Dear Annie: Text message brings trust issues

By Annie Lane

Dear Annie: My husband and I have been married for 21 years. Our sex life has been very active, but other than that, he’s never shown me public affection.

He never walks with me. In fact, he usually walks far in front of me and never holds my hand.

Neither of us has much of a social life because we’re so busy with the kids’ sports practices and travel tournaments. So having an affair would be a bit difficult. That being said, my husband loves talking to people while we’re out at these tournaments, and because he was pretty well known for his abilities in this specific sport, women just flock to him.

He’s also an amazing coach for these young kids. He just does an amazing job and the kids love him. So when we were at a tournament and he received a text, I opened it thinking it was about the games. Instead, it was a picture (nonsexual but a bit romantic) from a woman he used to work with.

I was upset, so I scrolled through all of their texts and came across a message from her saying she loved him. He didn’t respond, though of course he could have erased it and mistakenly left hers, or he could have called her. I became really upset and screamed at him, and he turned it around on me. He said that, since I work in a male-dominated environment, I must have done things as well. That’s a lie accusation because I love my family. He’s being rotten to me now, and I’m at a loss about what to believe or not believe.

Please don’t recommend marriage counseling because that’s just not us. Thoughts? – Lost in NY

Dear Lost: In all honesty, I think your marriage has a bigger hole in the bucket than you want to acknowledge. I’m sure he is an amazing man, as you say, and I KNOW that marriage counseling could help both of you vent your feelings honestly, but if that is not for both of you, then I would recommend that you find your own therapist to explore your hurt feelings. Have you ever told your husband that it would be nice show public affection? Not all the time, but once in a while. His suggestion that you must have “done things as well” at work because it is a male-dominated environment is troubling. By “things,” does he mean flirting or cheating? Big difference, and talking together will help both of you sort out what is going on.

Dear Annie: A year ago, I had a relationship with a much younger woman. We were both single and developed deep feelings for each other. In spite of the age difference, we had a connection. We were never “official,” but we shared a closeness.

The relationship lasted about five months when out of the blue, she couldn’t see me anymore. She said there wasn’t another man, but who knows. She then ghosted me, cut me off completely and blocked me on social media but not by phone number.

I reached out to her a few times via text, but she never replied. Although I accept that she is no longer interested, I am bothered by how it ended. I have seen her a few times around town, but she acts as if we never knew each other and does not speak to me. She basically just erased me from her life, but it still makes me wonder why. Any advice? – Bewildered

Dear Bewildered: When we don’t get closure in situations like this, all we’re left with are unanswered questions and wandering minds. Your confusion and pain are totally warranted.

Perhaps why this woman cut you off is unimportant; someone who doesn’t even acknowledge you isn’t worthy of your love and attention. Remember that the right person for you is still out there – and when you find each other, you’ll never have to question where you stand.

