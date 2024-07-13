‘I will make it to the top’: Freeman’s Gabe Tesch navigates auto circuit ranks to reach IMSA Mustang Challenge Series

By Doug Pace The Spokesman-Review

Gabe Tesch has one goal in his budding motorsports career, earn a living racing on a national circuit. The recovering pediatric cancer patient has never let traveling across the country or halfway around the world deter him from his dreams. His journey even sparked an Amazon documentary last year that received many positive reviews.

Recently married, Tesch takes it one day at a time building a resume towards elite competition. Ready to tackle anything on or off the track, Tesch is humbled by the journey so far.

“I believe I will make it to the top of motorsports. My goal is to inspire and prove that with hard work, faith and determination you can achieve your dreams no matter the obstacles. My dream is to leave a lasting impact, both on and off the track, by inspiring others to pursue their passions and never give up.”

Parents Jake and Sherrie have been alongside Tesch’s racing journey from the onset. In May he added a life partner to share his racing passion.

“Being married and having the support of my wife Farrell as we go along this journey has been a huge blessing. She really motivates me to keep pushing forward, growing as a driver, gaining more experience and building relationships in the racing community”

The last five years have seen Tesch climb from go-karts to full-size cars. Racing changes in the blink of an eye and for Tesch driving opportunities have come rapidly.

In 2022 Tesch was running Formula Ford open-wheel race cars across England’s top circuits. Success there led to races last season on the U.S.-based Skip Barber Formula Race Series where the 2021 Freeman High School graduate earned seven top-5 and 13 top-10 finishes in 16 starts.

Never one to shy away from a challenge, this year Tesch is taking on the IMSA Mustang Challenge Series driving for MDK Motorsports. The Ford Performance supported series runs road courses across the country and is Tesch’s first time in full-bodied cars similar to a NASCAR machine. Learning the nuances of the heavier Mustang has meant patience on the track.

“There is a big difference between open wheel cars versus the grand touring cars. My background comes from open wheel racing. This is my first year in GT so you really have to learn how to drive a different way to get the most out of the car. Open wheel cars are typically lighter, which makes them nimbler and more responsive. The downforce generated by the aerodynamics allows for higher cornering speeds. The Mustang is heavier and bulkier resulting in slower response to steering inputs.

Having a teammate at MDK in Ford CEO Jim Farley has been a big boost to learning the Mustang’s demands, Tesch added.

“Having Jim Farley as my teammate has been an incredible experience. Getting to know him and learning from his extensive knowledge has been invaluable. His involvement highlights Ford’s commitment to the series and their support of young drivers.”

Ford has been successful in all forms of racing, something that appeals to Tesch as he takes on the tracks of the Mustang Challenge Series.

“Ford is making a huge push in motorsports and their dedication to this series is evident. This exposure has been immensely beneficial for my sponsors and supporters. It has provided them with greater visibility and association with a brand that is synonymous with performance and innovation. It’s been an incredible platform for my career and my sponsors so far.”

Tesch is coming off his fourth start of the 10-race season having collected two top-10 finishes along the way. Focused on closing the season out strong, Tesch is working to gain additional sponsorship for this year and beyond.

“Racing is an expensive sport and finding consistent financial support can be difficult. Building relationships within the racing community from team owners to potential sponsors has been crucial in overcoming that hurdle,” he said. “Networking and proving my consistency on the track have helped in gaining the trust and backing needed to advance my career. I am constantly looking for new partners who want to be a part of the journey.”

Next up for Tesch is an August stop at Wisconsin’s Road America, a track the rising star is familiar with.

“I’m looking forward to racing at Road America (August 2-3). It’s a track I have some experience at (in the Barber Series) so I believe I should be fast there. Road America is probably one of the most beautiful tracks in the United States. Its combination of long straights, challenging corners and significant elevation changes make it a true driver’s track.”