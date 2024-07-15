‘A place to discover who you are’: Salvation Army fund helps kids attend Camp Gifford on Deer Lake for a fraction of the price

Capt. David Cain poses for a photo on Wednesday at Camp Gifford on Deer Lake, Wash. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

Araylee Snyder, 11, bursts into song when talking about Camp Gifford on Deer Lake.

“We sing when we’re waiting in line before breakfast, lunch and dinner,” she said. “I like the bubble gum song and we sing a song about a little hermit crab that keeps growing bigger.”

She sang a few stanzas of both.

Since 1922, campers have explored the outdoors and swam and boated on the lake, just an hour’s drive from Spokane. Camp Gifford is the oldest Salvation Army camp operating in one location in the U.S.

Snyder first visited as a third-grader.

“I was really nervous,” she admitted. “But it ended up being a fun time.”

So much fun, she hasn’t missed a camp since.

“I enjoy getting away and meeting new friends,” said Snyder. “The challenge course is my favorite. I love the zip line and the rock climbing wall. I’m planning on going every year as long as I can until I can be a counselor.”

Her father, Nick Snyder, considers the camp experience an “essential building block for character skills.”

His daughter was able to attend Camp Gifford thanks to the Salvation Army’s “Send a Kid to Camp” campaign, which provides scholarships to qualifying kids ages 7-17.

“We want to give our kids the most varied experiences we can, but we don’t make a lot of money,” he said. “It’s important for kids to get out and experience things and spend time outside, away from their electronics.”

He’s singing Captain David Cain’s song.

“We know the influences of social media and the pressures of screen time are having an increased effect on our little ones’ mental health,” said Cain, the leader of the Spokane Corps of the Salvation Army. “Camp Gifford offers a chance to disconnect and to explore outdoor adventures and make new friends.”

He said there’s often some initial anxiety among campers as they adjust to life minus screens and online interaction.

“But kids need that disconnect now more than ever. By the end of the week, they’re singing and dancing at the campfire.”

Snyder has already banked memories of her campfire time.

“The counselors do fun little skits and we talk about God,” she recalled.

Cain said campers are divided by age, with the older kids experiencing “Camp Cougar,” a wilderness camp.

“It’s farther back in the woods, with their own campfire space and meals,” he said. “They get the chance to spend a night sleeping under the stars.”

Without the support of faithful donors, most of the campers wouldn’t be able to enjoy the adventure.

“The majority of our kids attend on scholarship,” said Cain. “It costs us $450 per child, per camp, but we offer scholarships for $60. We are the Salvation Army. We believe no kid should be left behind.”

In addition to the annual “Send a Kid to Camp” campaign, the organization raises money yearlong, and also offers camp space for rent and for group events. The need for assistance continues to grow.

“Our food pantry has seen a 50% increase in need,” he said. “We provide 170 food boxes every day.”

With the cost of basic necessities rising, extras like camp for kids are out of reach for many families, if not for the assistance provided by donors.

“We want to eliminate as many barriers as possible,” Cain said. “Camp Gifford is an essential resource, but we need continued community support. Camp is life-changing for those who come.”

Ethan Miller, 19, knows that well.

He attended Camp Gifford as a pre-teen, before being placed in foster care.

“Newport Middle School picked me and another struggling student to go,” he recalled. “I was an anxious kid, but it was a warm and welcoming place.”

So welcoming, his foster family allowed him to continue to go each year.

“I had a really hard time going through foster care and my counselor ‘Tater Tot’ prayed for me.”

Miller has transformed from camper to counselor.

“This is my second year as a counselor,” he said. “My camp name is French Fry. It’s nice to be part of the potato family!”

He works with the younger campers.

“I try to give kids the same experience I had,” Miller said.

For older kids, he believes camp can be a “pure and soul-searching experience.”

“It’s irreplaceable,” he said. “Camp Gifford is a place to discover who you are.”

