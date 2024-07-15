One dead, others hospitalized after weekend evening swim at Coyote Rock

One person died and three others were hospitalized after swimming Saturday evening near Coyote Rock.

Three people were pulled from the popular Spokane Valley swimming hole by paddle boards. The fourth was loaded onto a power boat, according to the Spokane Valley Fire Department.

All four patients were taken to the hospital, but one was pronounced dead on arrival, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

Spokane Valley Fire said none of the people were wearing life jackets. The agency reminded those recreating in or near the river that there are dangers below the surface that could cause someone without a life jacket to drown.

The person’s name and age will be released by the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office .