A Grip on Sports: We’re no all-star but we might as well take a few swings at what’s happening in the sports world

A GRIP ON SPORTS • On the day of baseball’s All-Star Game and the day after the game’s Home Run Derby, we figured we better have a theme based on the sport. Whether today’s column is all-star worthy or a bunch of whiffs is up to you.

• First up? That would be Teoscar Hernandez, last night’s Derby winner. Former Mariner. And a great example of why the M’s may never win a World Series. At least with this ownership group.

No, we’re not going to rewrite history. And, no, we’re not going to compare Hernandez of 2023 in T-Mobile – a place he never felt comfortable hitting – with Hernandez of 2024 – as a cog in a top-heavy Dodger lineup. Both would be disingenuous. And unfair.

We will compare, however, Hernandez of last season with his Seattle rightfield heir in 2024, Mitch Haniger.

Even though Hernandez was a disappointment at home in his lone season with the Mariners, he still finished the year with a slash line of .258/.305/.435. He hit 26 home runs and drove in 93. Not his best but not awful either. To retain him for 2024, the M’s would have had to offer him $20.3 million – and have him accept it. Seattle declined to do that, possibly worried he would say yes.

Haniger is at .208/.282/.306. Yuck. Also yuck? Eight home runs and 34 RBI.

But guess what? He is making $20 million. That he and since-traded (in the proving-to-be-disastrous Jorge Polanco deal) Anthony DeSclafani cost starting pitcher Robbie Ray in the deal with the Giants was a plus financially – San Francisco threw in $6 million to ensure that – but a negative on the field.

And is proving to be even more so each day.

But that’s what this ownership does. Save a few millions and suffer in production. That’s true whether Hernandez reached last year’s levels, this year’s (.261/.327/.475) or something akin to his career average (.261/.318/.484).

• Your long nightmare is about over. This time next week the Seahawks will be about ready to start camp in Renton. It begins July 24, which gives you between now and then to prepare for what it is you do after the NFL season begins.

If constantly wishing for a better roster is one of them, you are not alone.

• The Open is this week in Scotland. Royal Troon, actually. The place with its own postage stamp, albeit one that doesn’t fit on an envelope.

The par-3 eighth hole is listed at 123 yards. The green is miniscule as greens in major tournaments go, and seems even smaller to the person on the tee, what with its narrow shape. It isn’t just the small landing area, though. It’s also the penalty accompanying any miss. The bunkers are tight and deep, the hill on the left penal, the drop-offs long, short and right mystifying.

For such a short hole, this one causes a long litany of problems.

• Speaking of England, the men’s national soccer team recently came this close to winning the Euros, the second-most prestigious international competition, trailing only the World Cup. And it was a disappointment.

Yep, losing in the final 2-1 to Spain on a late goal was a disappointment. OK then. It also led to the team’s manager, Gareth Southgate, resigning after a long tenure in charge.

We can’t wait until we read the inevitable story Southgate is being wooed to become the next USMNT coach. Book it.

• Finally, we watched a bit of the United States men’s exhibition win over Australia yesterday. Actually, we waited until the evening and watched the replay, wondering what happened down the stretch as the U.S. came close to squandering a decent lead.

What always happens when the U.S. plays these days. The pressure is turned up, the game gets uber-physical and every player, each a star, tries to take matters into their own hands. It’s a habit that’s led to failure in the past.

The 1992 Dream Team was a dream, in some regard, because of John Stockton, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson. Each one of the best ever. And each with the great understanding of what winning offensive basketball is, at every level.

Five players sharing the ball and looking for the best shot possible. Every possession.

And if it doesn’t work? Give the ball to Michael Jordan and get out of the way.

WSU: David Riley’s basketball staff is complete. He added George Galanopoulos on Monday, rounding out the group. Greg Woods has the story. We have one nitpick with the group. No Pullman history. Washington State is a different sort of place. With demands many other universities don’t. Having someone on staff with a knowledge of the school’s foibles always helps. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and the nation, Jon Wilner picked his Mt. Rushmore of basketball players for each of the conference schools before the big breakup. We don’t quibble with any of the Cougar choices, though Tony Bennett should have been on his list of coaches considered, even with his short tenure. The biggest oversight? Not having Gail Goodrich on the UCLA mountain. If not for his 42-point effort against Michigan in the NCAA 1965 final, the Bruins may not have become the Bruins we know. … Wilner earlier had the same story for football, along with a similar one on the sport. We linked them long ago and do so again, as they are in the S-R today. … John Canzano has his usual Monday mailbag. … Former California football coach Jeff Tedford resigned at Fresno State, citing health concerns. He will be replaced by Tim Skipper, whose brother Kelly worked at WSU for a few years early in the century. … Washington will travel to Penn State in November. Right after the Nittany Lions host Ohio State. It will be PSU’s annual “white out” game. … Trent Bray feels Oregon State can compete for a playoff berth. … The Oregonian’s countdown continues, with No. 47 for Oregon and Oregon State. … Want good analysis? Ask the punter, like the one from Colorado. … How will Utah keep Cam Rising healthy? … The return of an all-time great video game has caught the interest of everyone connected with college football, including those at Oregon, Arizona State and Arizona. … The Arizona players in international basketball competitions had a good Monday. … Yes, Travis Bazzana was the No. 1 pick. But more Oregon State players went in the MLB draft. There were players selected from Oregon, California and Utah as well.

Gonzaga: We could have put Theo Lawson’s most-recent NBA Las Vegas story in either this spot or just above, in the WSU section. It works in either place because it is about Drew Timme and Isaac Jones, one from each school and now Sacramento Kings summer teammates. Heck, we probably could have put it in an Idaho section as well, considering Jones spent a year in Moscow. By the way, Tyler Tjomsland has 14 photographs that accompany the story. … Elsewhere in the WCC, Randy Bennett had some things to say about the changes in college basketball.

Indians: We mentioned above the All-Star Game is tonight (8, Fox). What we didn’t mention, and Dave Nichols does in this story, is the Spokane connections. … Elsewhere in the NWL, there is nothing to pass along. There never is on a Tuesday morning as the league takes Mondays off. But there is more of a break this week, with MLB’s All-Star Game on tap. The league games begin again Friday.

Mariners: The offense needs help. So does the bullpen. What will happen between now and the trade deadline? We don’t know. But we’re not confident. … Logan Gilbert feels Seattle is still the frontrunners in the West. That is true. But for how long? … The M’s continued drafting players on the second day of MLB’s annual event.

Seahawks: Yes, camp openings next week. Bob Condotta decided to answer your questions. … Condotta ranks the roster each season. He starts the best-player countdown today with 89 through 76.

Storm: The next game is a big one for one Seattle player.

Golf: Who will win this week? Here are a few good bets. Literally. … Scottie Scheffler is not one of them, though he probably will be in contention.

• So long Skip Bayless. We were never a fan. Enjoy retirement. Until later …