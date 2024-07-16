Former Gonzaga guard Luka Krajnovic returning to Croatia to continue career

Luka Krajnovic’s basketball career will resume in his native Croatia.

The 6-foot-5, 185-pound guard, who saw limited time in his lone season at Gonzaga, will play next season for KK Cedevita Junior in his hometown of Zagreb. Krajnovic reportedly entered the transfer portal in late April just before the deadline.

Krajnovic, a late addition to Gonzaga’s roster when he signed last August, was sidelined for nine games from mid-December to late January with a broken hand. He wasn’t able to find consistent minutes in GU’s backcourt behind starters Ryan Nembhard and Nolan Hickman and freshman wing Dusty Stromer. The Zags also went to a three-big starting lineup for the final 19 games of the season.

Krajnovic showed some playmaking ability in 15 game appearances and 132 total minutes. He averaged 2.9 points while shooting 46.7% from the field, including 33.3% on 3-pointers, and 78.9% at the foul line.

He tallied a season-high seven points four times, including Gonzaga’s 86-65 NCAA Tournament first-round win over McNeese State in Salt Lake City. He also had a strong performance at Kraziness in the Kennel, scoring 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting in a preseason team scrimmage with several family members in attendance at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

Before joining the Zags as a freshman last season, Krajnovic was a standout with Bosco in the Croatian Premier League, averaging 17.6 points while earning all-league honors in 2022. Krajnovic also played for Croatia’s U16 and U18 teams.

The 20-year-old Krajnovic and 6-9 forward Pavle Stosic were the only two scholarship players from Gonzaga’s 2023-24 squad to enter the transfer portal. Stosic, a native of Serbia, committed to Utah State.