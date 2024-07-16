The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Medical examiner ID’s 19-year-old who died at Coyote Rocks

William Hemos, 19, died Saturday at Coyote Rock in Spokane Valley. (Courtesy of Spokane Valley Fire)
By Alexandra Duggan alexandrad@spokesman.com(509) 459-5469

The Spokane County Medical Examiner identified a teen who died at Coyote Rock over the weekend.

William Hemos, 19, died Saturday at the popular swimming hole in Spokane Valley, the medical examiner released Tuesday. His cause and manner of death are still pending.

Hemos, a 2023 graduate of Rogers High School, was one of the four people pulled from the water after a reported drowning. Three of them were rescued with paddle boards, according to the Spokane Valley Fire Department.

No one was wearing a life jacket, the department said in a news release. The agency reminded those recreating in or near the river of the drowning risk.