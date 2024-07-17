Spokane Valley trailer fire seriously injures one, displaces another

A trailer fire in Spokane Valley left one man with severe burns Tuesday night and a neighbor displaced.

Spokane Valley Fire Department received a call that a 5th-wheel trailer was on fire at 8:56 p.m. in the Pinecroft Mobile Home Park at 11920 E. Mansfield Ave. Firefighters were on scene within 5 minutes, according to fire department spokesperson Patrick Erickson.

The mobile home is just northwest of the busy Pines Road interchange with Interstate 90.

When firefighters arrived they found the lone resident of the trailer in the front lawn, suffering severe burns to his face, arms and torso according to a press release. He was intubated and flown to the Harborview Medical Burn Center in Seattle.

Erickson said that the fire was extinguished in about 30 minutes, despite the trucks having some difficulty getting positioned in the area due to high density of homes and vehicles in the mobile home park, along with construction work in the area.

The fire caused a brief power outage.

The trailer was destroyed, and a neighboring mobile home was damaged according to the press release. The occupant of the neighboring home was uninjured, and is currently staying with a friend.

Erickson said that there were multiple animals in the trailer that were killed by the fire.

At this time, the cause of the fire is under investigation. There is not yet an estimate on the property damages.