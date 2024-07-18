Spokane businesses owned by people of color awarded new state grant funds

People of color own about 8% of businesses in Spokane county despite making up about 20% of the population, according to the Spokane Trends community indicators website.

Spokane Workforce Council, a local nonprofit with the mission to develop the county’s workforce, has announce a project to narrow the gap.

Just this month, the group announced a total of $174,520 in grants to businesses owned and operated by people of color.

Funded through the Washington State Department of Commerce’s Community Reinvestment Project, the Council’s awards are meant to rectify the injustices stemming from the enforcement of criminal laws for drug possession, also known as the war on drugs, according to its website.

Since people of color were disproportionately affected by drug-related charges, the State’s initiative is aimed at the people and families impacted, according to its website.

Spokane County awardees include restaurants, an art gallery, retail shops, cleaning, companies, a barber and childcare centers.

They include:

Chrysalis Gallery

Continuum Office Environments

dom+bomb

Fantasy Kleaning

Global Neighborhood

Indigenous Eats

Jalisco’s

Jasmin Group

Just Imagine Child Care Center

Larry’s Barber & Styling

Operation Healthy Family

Raze Development

SERA

Take Up the Cause

Funds were delivered by the Council’s Business Investment Grant Opportunity that targets Black, Indigenous, and Latinx small businesses.

“This initiative is a reflection of our commitment to fostering community development through direct investments to reduce inequities and increase economic opportunity,” reads a statement from the nonprofit.

Bianka DeSure, program coordinator for the Council, said the nonprofit received 124 applications with a total ask of over $1.7 million.

“It was exciting to receive so many high-quality proposals, which is a testament to the entrepreneurial spirit and resilience of our local small business community,” DeSure said.

In the statement, company officials added more opportunities like matched savings accounts, incentive payments for employment and training participation that will launch later this year.

The grants to county small businesses were just a portion of the State Department’s $188 million Community Reinvestment Project.

Funds are for criminal legal services, reentry services and economic development, according to the State’s website.

As part of the program, Spokane non-profit AHANA Multi-Ethnic Business Association was awarded funds that helped them secure a new building in the University District at 327 E. Pacific Ave.

Just a year ago, the business advisory nonprofit consisted entirely of volunteers.

“12 months ago, this was not on our radar. It took bright and forward thinking from our board,” said Marvo Reguindin, executive director of the nonprofit.

In additional to private donations, the group was also granted ARPA funds to afford the move.

“The University is definitely emerging, and it’s been well-received from our community. We get our own space to hold events and meetings – we also have planned an incubator with room for five business,” Reguindin said. “This was perfect timing in many ways.”