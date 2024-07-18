‘These guys are so good’: Competition heats up for 37th Rosauers Open Invitational

High temperatures and low scores are hallmarks of the Rosauers Open Invitational.

The 37th edition of the 54-hole tournament should see plenty of both this weekend at Indian Canyon Golf Course.

Forecast temperatures: 98 on Friday, 100 on Saturday and 105 on Sunday. Predicted winning score: To be determined, but considering 13-under-par 200 is the highest winning score since 2002, something in the mid-190s is probably a prerequisite for being in the title picture.

“These guys are so good,” Indian Canyon pro Doug Phares said. “I would think you’d have to be in the 193 to 196 range.”

Numerous competitors are capable of handling the heat and posting low numbers, even without 2023 champion Conner Robbins, who finished at 19-under 194, and runner-up Zach Stocker, a Central Valley High/Gonzaga standout who was second at 196, in the field.

Competitors will feel the heat at the Rosauers Open, the third of five majors on the PGA Pacific Northwest Section schedule, but the par-71, 6,255-yard layout should look and play pretty much the same as in recent years.

“We have a guy, either our head (superintendent) or assistant here from start to finish in case there are any issues,” Phares said. “We want it firmer and faster than we usually have it for public play, but it’s a fine line to walk. So far, so good. They’re able to dial in the water and the course is looking great, no stress.”

Per usual, there will be bins stocked with water bottles/refreshments on Nos. 1, 6, 10 and 15.

“We ordered more water than normal (four extra pallets) and if we need more we’ll figure out a way to do that,” said Molly Cooper, senior director of tournament/member services for the Pacific Northwest Section. “Knock on wood, hopefully, we won’t have any problems.”

Past champions in the field include Daniel Campbell (2022), Colin Inglis (2021), Scott Erdmann (2019), Brady Sharp (2017), Community Colleges of Spokane golf coach Corey Prugh (2009, 2011, 2013, 2015), David Phay (2012), former Eastern Washington Eagle Kyle Kelly (2010), Jeff Coston (1997, 2006, 2008), former Idaho Vandal Ryan Benzel (2005) and Rob Gibbons (1991).

That list doesn’t include winners of the season’s first two majors – North Idaho College golf coach Russell Grove, who captured the Oregon Open in a five-hole playoff, and Washington Open champ Tyler Carlson, pro at Quail Ridge in Clarkston. High finishes in majors carry additional weight in the sectional player of the year standings.

Other names to watch: 2023 player of the year Liam Kendregan, who joins Prugh in a 1:24 p.m. tee time Friday; Shane Prante, who is frequently on tournament leaderboards; Casey King, second among pros at the Oregon Open and tied for third at the Washington Open; Jared Lambert, who finished eighth at the Oregon Open and Washington Open; and Spokane’s Dave Christenson, who qualified for the U.S. Senior Open earlier this summer.

Grove, a former Coeur d’Alene Viking and Idaho Vandal and the player of the year in 2017, 2018 and 2019, tees off at 12:57 Friday with Carlson and Andrew Von Lossow, one of the region’s top amateurs.

“I’d say Campbell, Erdmann is back – he had an injury that he played with last year, but he’s feeling great – Blake Snyder (third among pros at the Oregon Open) is a strong candidate and then from the local area Corey, he had a really good day (at Wednesday’s Pro-Am) and Russell Grove,” Phares said of potential title contenders.

Prugh and Isaac Buerger both shot 9-under 62s Wednesday, Erdmann fired a 63, Kelly had 64 and Grove shot 65. Indian Canyon’s Isaac Hall posted a 7-under 64 and Buerger and Prugh had 65s Thursday in the second round of the pro-am.

Stocker is playing at the Bromont Open in Quebec, part of the North America swing on the PGA Tour Americas.