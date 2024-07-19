Woodward files claim against Spokane alleging council condemnation over appearance with Sean Feucht, Matt Shea violated her rights

Former Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has filed a claim for damages against the city she once ran – alleging the City Council violated her free speech rights and engaged in election interference.

These charges stem from a September 2023 resolution in which the body officially condemned Woodward for appearing on stage with Christian nationalists Sean Feucht and Matt Shea. The resolution was approved in a 4-3 vote with current council members Zack Zappone and Betsy Wilkerson as well as former council members Karen Stratton and Lori Kinnear in favor.

In her claim submitted to the city on Thursday, Woodward lists the “entire city attorney’s office” and “most citizens of Spokane” as witnesses to the misconduct she alleges.

“A four member majority of the Spokane City Council, in violation of the state and federal constitution, ‘condemned’ speech by Woodward which speech is protected by the state and federal constitutions. The City Council did so with the intent of interfering with the then-upcoming mayoral election and promoting the candidacy of Woodward’s opponent,” she wrote in the claim. “The council’s violations of speech and association rights and election interference.”

According to the document, Woodward is prepared to settle with the city for $1.4 million.

Woodward has not yet filed a lawsuit. A claim against the city is a legal demand for compensation based upon some damage done to the person filing the claim. Should the claim not be settled, an individual may then file a lawsuit. Woodward did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this year Feucht sued the city over the same resolution with similar free speech claims.

Spokane spokesperson Erin Hut confirmed the city had received Woodward’s claim Thursday and lawyers are currently reviewing the document.

“We will process it like any other claim we receive,” she said.

Resolution co-sponsor Zappone said in a statement that the City Council was in its rights to denounce Woodward.

“The Council’s decision to denounce former Mayor Woodward by resolution in September 2023 was within its legal authority, warranted as a matter of policy, and completely constitutional. Council Member Zappone strongly denies the claims and allegations in Former Mayor Woodward’s claim for damages, just like Sean Feucht’s complaint, and is confident the legal process will reject them, too,” Zappone wrote.

Woodward joined the event last August and received a blessing from Shea, a controversial former state representative. The event was a stop on Feucht’s Kingdom to the Capitol tour.

Following publicity of the event, Woodward distanced herself from the controversial figures.

“I am opposed to his political views as they are a threat to our democracy, and I regret my public appearance with him,” she wrote of Shea in a statement. “I was invited to share in prayer with several thousand citizens out of heartfelt concern for fire victims, first responders and our whole community.”

The city’s resolution states the council does not “condone” Woodward’s appearance at the event.

“The Spokane City Council formally denounces Mayor Nadine Woodward for her actions that associated her with an alleged domestic terrorist, former Representative Matt Shea, who has participated in the planning of taking arms up against the United States of America, and denounces her preplanned attendance that associates her with known anti-LGBTQ extremist, Sean Feucht, and hateful rhetoric,” reads the resolution.