Spokane on track to break new heat record

Spokane is on track to break another weather record as the region’s heat wave continues.

National Weather Service meteorologist Rachael Fewkes said the city tied its record Friday for consecutive days at or above 90 degrees, with 15 .

“We have this really strong ridge of high pressure that has been building over us for the past several days,” Fewkes said.

The duration and intensity of this heatwave make it particularly unusual, with overnight lows not dropping as much as they usually do.

The forecast for the coming days offers little relief.

Early next week, however, highs in the low 90s could make conditions seem relatively mild by contrast.

The intense heat has significantly impacted daily life in Spokane, with residents adopting various strategies to cope: staying indoors during peak heat hours, hydrating regularly and seeking out cooling centers provided by the city.

Some, however, feel the need to brave the heat.

“After being inside too long, I had to get outside. So, I started thuggin’ it outside, got a little sweaty, but ends up all right,” said J.W. Barker, a Spokane resident.

Getting wet helped others.

“We do take the kids … to do outdoor activities; it’s always like water-related,” said Brynne Kosterina, another Spokane resident.

And Robin Grimes, an Idaho resident, offered some advice: “Be smart out there.”