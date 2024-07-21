Mariners take series finale against Astros to regain share of AL West lead

Bob Condotta Seattle Times

The Mariners got about as big of a win as any this season on Sunday, using a two-out, two-run triple and a two-out, three-run homer to beat Houston 6-4 at T-Mobile Park and move back into a virtual tie for first in the American League West.

Now to find out at what cost it came.

While Seattle ended a five-game losing streak and for the moment halted Houston’s surge back into the division lead, the Mariners also saw star center fielder Julio Rodriguez leave with an apparent lower right leg injury after crashing into the wall attempting to make a catch in the sixth inning.

Rodriguez braced on the wall with his right foot as he tried to snare a long drive from Yordan Alvarez and immediately grabbed at his right ankle area as he crashed to the ground. The ball, which momentarily hung in his glove, fell out along the way allowing Houston to cut the lead to 3-2.

With Rodriguez slumped to the ground, Alvarez was able to scamper to third as part of a day on which he hit for the cycle, with a single in the first, a homer in the fourth, the triple in the sixth and then a double in the eighth. It was the 10th cycle in Houston history and first at T-Mobile Park since Oakland’s Miguel Tejada on Sept. 29, 2001.

But Seattle got a three-run homer from Luke Raley to take a 6-2 lead in the bottom of the sixth to hang on for the win.

Seattle is now 53-48 while Houston is 52-47, with the Astros officially in first by percentage points.

After several minutes on the ground, Rodriguez walked off the field slowly, but under his own power, accompanied by manager Scott Servais and trainer Taylor Bennett.

But as of the end of the game, there was no official word on his status.

The game began with promise as Dylan Moore gave Seattle a 2-0 lead with a two-out, full-count, two-run triple in the bottom of the second inning.

Alvarez cut the lead to 2-1 with a mammoth homer off the railing of the upper deck in right field in the top of the fourth.

But Seattle got that run right back when Jorge Polanco led off the bottom of the inning with a homer to right.

Then came a chaotic sixth inning.

First, Dubon led off with a double just down the right-field line.

Jose Altuve then shattered his bat on a high fastball from Woo, with the ball squirting in front of the plate. The shards of the bat, which splintered in two directions, seemed to distract Woo and catcher Cal Raleigh. Raleigh made a vain attempt to scoop the ball to first but Altuve reached to put runners on first and third and no outs.

But almost immediately after, Alex Bregman lined one to Seattle shortstop J.P. Crawford.

The ball went in and out of the glove of Crawford, who then scooped it up and threw to second to start a 6-4-3 double play, with Altuve falling to the ground as he tried to change direction — initially going back to first when he thought the ball was caught and then trying to head to second.

Houston manager Joe Espada argued Crawford dropped the ball intentionally, possibly having seen Altuve holding at first, but to no avail.

That spelled the end for Woo, who had somewhat controversially gotten the start when the Mariners decided to wait to give All-Star Logan Gilbert some extra rest and not give him his first start of the second half until Tuesday against the Angels.

That brought on Tayler Saucedo, who fell behind Alvarez 2-1. On a 91.8 mph sinker, Alvarez clubbed it to left-center. Rodriguez got a quick read on the ball and leapt into the ball and for a moment appeared to have an inning-ending and run-saving catch, with the crowd initially bursting into an enthusiastic roar.

But then Rodriguez crumpled to the ground as the ball fell out of his glove with Dubon scoring to make it 3-2.

Saucedo struck out pinch hitter Chas McCormick to end the inning and keep Seattle ahead. That also allowed Woo to get the win, as he allowed four hits and two runs in 5 1/3 innings with five strikeouts.

The other one Woo allowed came on a mammoth home run to Alvarez in the fourth, a towering shot that went off the railing of the upper deck in right field.

Raley’s bomb, meanwhile, came off reliever Seth Martinez, who came on with two outs and a man on first. He then gave up a single to Mitch Haniger on a perfectly played hit-and-run, putting runners on first and third. On the next pitch, Raley ended an 0-21 skid with a 363-foot moon shot into the bleachers in right field on a 79-mile an hour sweeper.

Houston kept trying to peck away, cutting the lead to 6-3 on a solo homer Jeremy Pena in the seventh and used Alvarez’s double to score another in the eighth.

But All-Star Andrés Muñoz closed it out by striking out the side in the ninth.

With the AL West now at a deadlock, Seattle moves on to host the Angels for three games beginning Monday while Houston heads to Oakland.

Now for the Mariners to see if they’ll have the services of Rodriguez, who had continued to shake out of a prolonged first-half slump with a home run Saturday night, his 11th of the season.