Kate Middleton posted a birthday pic of Prince George seemingly wearing a Taylor Swift friendship bracelet

By Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News

Like father, like son: Prince George may just be a bonafide Swiftie! The Prince of Wales’ eldest son appears to be wearing a Taylor Swift friendship bracelet in a new photo posted for his 11th birthday.

Princess Kate, who is credited as photographer, cheered on her firstborn in a celebratory post captioned: “Wishing Prince George a very happy 11th birthday today!”

George has on a white collared shirt and dark suit with the beaded bracelet on one wrist in the black and white photo. He may have copped it during his private time with the “Shake It Off” superstar singer during her recent “Eras Tour” stop in London.

Just last month, the royal preteen joined his father, Prince William, sister, Charlotte, and Prince Louis for the Eras tour stop at Wembley Stadium on the Prince of Wales’ 42nd birthday

The 14-time Grammy-winning singer shared a backstage pic of herself alongside boyfriend Travis Kelce, along with the heir to the British throne with his offspring.

Man killed, another critically wounded in Bronx shootings

“Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start,” she captioned the image, adding emojis of the U.K. flag, U.S. flag, and shaking hands.

Love for Swift seems to run in the royal bloodline.

England’s next king is one of the chosen few to ever share a stage (and microphone) with the record-breaking “Fortnight” singer; During a 2013 Kensington Palace benefit, he joined Swift to sing “Livin’ On a Prayer” with Jon Bon Jovi.