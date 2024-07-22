‘The Little Prince’ comes to Spokane Civic Theatre’s summer stage

Eleven performers ages 12-19 are bringing a classic tale about childhood wonder to life at the Spokane Civic Theatre.

“The Little Prince” follows the strange Little Prince telling the stories of his travels across planets to a crash-landed Aviator in the Sahara Desert. The show, adapted from the novel by Antoine de Saint-Exupery, explores themes of growing up, love and loss.

“Even though I’m older, like a lot older than the Little Prince, the Little Prince is still more wise than me,” said Connie Mack Overstreet, 15, who plays the Aviator.

Director Jessii Arp said “The Little Prince” is her favorite book and that she jumped at the opportunity to direct the show for Spokane Civic Theatre’s academy.

“I think it has such a rich discussion base of every time I reread it, I learned something new about myself,” Arp said. “It lives really close to my heart and anytime I think about it, it brings me great joy.”

Arp has been participating in theater since she was in fourth grade and said it’s been crucial for her development as a person. She hopes to continue directing at Civic’s academy for young performers and expand the Civic’s relationship with Spokane Public Schools.

“I love working with young actors because it’s different than adults,” she said as she pointed to the young actors and noted they “all are so much more flexible than adults.”

The cast features Baylee Ebert as Rose; Isabella Jimenez as King; Evan Sperry as Conceited Man; Lily Johnson as Businessman; Jamie Kelley as Lamplighter; Pearl Hyndman as Geographer; Evan Luppert as Snake; Harper Kahler as Fox; and Maisey Wadden as Sketch Artist and Desert Flower.

“The Little Prince” is full of lessons that both adults and children can appreciate, even teaching the members of the cast.

“One thing for me is learning to just be content” said Rosie Tellvik, 14, who plays the titular Little Prince, “Everywhere the Little Prince goes, he just misses his Rose more and more and then he finally realizes how special she is.”

The sincerity of the young actors makes “The Little Prince” a short but moving story.

The audience, Arp said, “should bring their Kleenex.”

Both Overstreet and Tellvik have dreams of pursuing theater as a career, and believe live theater is important to a community.

“It’s the connections you make in theater,” Tellvik said. “You learn really great people skills. You learn how to bond with people better.”

“The Little Prince” finishes its run this week. Shows will be at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday at the Civic’s Firth J Chew Studio Theatre, 1020 N. Howard St. Tickets are $28 dollars for adults and $15 for students.