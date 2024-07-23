50 years ago in Expo History: A Mormon-themed week and a ‘Yippie’ conference

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Spencer W. Kimball, president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, spoke at Expo ’74 as part of a Mormon-themed week at the fair.

He told a large crowd that America must combat venereal disease, abortions, divorces and illegitimacy.

He said his church’s greatest goal is “preparing people to be like God, preparing people for perfection.”

Expo officials and Spokane’s mayor congratulated the Mormons for their contributions to Expo ’74, noting that the Mormon Pavilion was the first to be signed up for the fair.

In other Expo news, the Yippies (aka the Youth International Party) were holding an “Interplanetary Flamingo Park Reunion and Yippie Conference” at what they called “New Nation Park,” better known as High Bridge Park or People’s Park.

The Spokesman-Review noted that no activities had yet been planned, which was “in keeping with the spirit of the Yippies.”

From 100 years ago: Norma Olson, 17, a Lewis and Clark High School student, saved the lives of two men by her prompt action while swimming at Liberty Lake.

She heard a shout for help and saw an older man struggling to help a younger man, who could not swim. The younger man was pulling the older man under water.

“A few short strokes brought Miss Olson to the two men, and grasping the younger by the shoulder, towed them to shallower water where she forced the younger man to relax his grip by slapping him,” the Chronicle reported.

Olson was a junior at Lewis and Clark and a graduate of the Lily Courtney Snow Dramatic School.