Mariners place Julio Rodriguez and J.P. Crawford on IL, release Ty France

By Adam Jude Seattle Times

In a flurry of roster moves Tuesday that dramatically reshaped their lineup, the Mariners formally said goodbye to popular first baseman Ty France and placed center fielder Julio Rodriguez (ankle) and shortstop J.P. Crawford (broken pinky) on the injured list.

The move to designate the 30-year-old France for assignment had been expected since the Mariners placed him on irrevocable outright waivers on Sunday. MLB teams then had 48 hours to claim France (and his remaining salary).

No one claimed him by Tuesday afternoon. That means France, after a 48-hour window closes Thursday, will be a free agent and can sign with any team for the prorated veteran minimum.

“I do think he’ll land on his feet and be a productive player again in this league,” manager Scott Servais said. “Those [offensive] skills I don’t think have gone away, but didn’t see them coming back here anytime soon.”

Rookie Tyler Locklear, recalled from Triple-A Tacoma, is expected to get the bulk of the playing time at first base going forward. He was in the lineup Tuesday night, playing first and batting sixth.

“I wish Ty the best,” Servais said. “Good guy. Worked hard when he was here. But it is a business and we’ve got to find ways to improve our club, and sometimes [you] just have to go with a different flavor, give somebody else a chance and see if they can take it and run with it.”

Rodriguez, meanwhile, tested out his high ankle sprain with trainers on Tuesday. His ankle did not respond as the team had hoped, and so the decision was made to place him on the 10-day injured list.

Servais said there is no specific timeline for Rodriguez’s return, but the team is hopeful he won’t need much time beyond the 10-day minimum on the IL.

Rodriguez was optimistic about his recovery, too. He was not wearing a protective boot when he met with reporters Tuesday afternoon.

“I feel good,” he said. “There’s obviously some restrictions here and there, but I can move around. It looks promising. I’m really happy to tackle this recovery and to be back as soon as I can for the team.”

The injury occurred Sunday when Rodriguez crashed into the center-field wall trying to make a catch against the Astros.

“I feel like we all saw the play and we all kind of got nervous,” Rodriguez said. “But I feel like it could have been a lot worse and I’m grateful and happy that it was just a high ankle sprain and that I didn’t blow my whole ankle out.”

Crawford was hit by a pitch from the Angels’ Tyler Anderson in the first inning Monday night, and X-rays revealed a hairline fracture in his right pinky. Servais, again, had no timeline for Crawford’s potential return, but the Mariners’ shortstop will likely be out several weeks.

Victor Robles was in the lineup in Rodriguez’s place in center field for Tuesday night’s game against the Angels, and Dylan Moore will again be the regular fill-in for Crawford at shortstop.

To fill the roster spots, the Mariners promoted four players from Triple-A Tacoma: Locklear; infielder Leo Rivas; and outfielders Jonatan Clase and Cade Marlowe.

Clase was optioned back to Tacoma after Monday’s loss to the Angels. He was then recalled Tuesday afternoon when the Mariners placed Rodriguez on the IL.

Veteran Jason Vosler, 30, was in the Mariners’ lineup for the first time Tuesday, batting seventh as the DH.

Marlowe, in his first stint with the Mariners this season, was in the lineup playing right field and batting ninth.