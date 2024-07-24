Countdown to camp: Which WSU newcomers could make a splash right away?

PULLMAN – Here is the fifth installment of our countdown to Washington State fall camp, which starts on Wednesday. This issue covers the Cougars’ newcomers.

Which WSU newcomers could make a splash right away?

Much of what is changing around Washington State’s program this season is fairly obvious – the road matchup with rival Washington and the eight Mountain West Conference opponents on the schedule, for starters – but many of the playmakers will be, too.

In this series, we’ve covered some of the newcomers who might make an immediate impact, from wide receivers such as Kris Hutson and Tre Shackelford to edge rusher Syrus Webster.

But there are more candidates. Let’s start with safety Tyson Durant.

Durant, a transfer from Akron, made easily the best impression of all the team’s newcomers during spring ball. If he hasn’t secured a starting spot in WSU’s secondary, he’s close to it. He made a number of plays during spring practices, nabbing interceptions left and right, and it’s clear he’s picked up the defensive playbook in ways that have impressed his coaches.

Look for him to take the field on the Cougars’ first defensive possession of their season opener, a home game against FCS Portland State on Aug. 31. Barring an unforeseen development in fall camp, he’ll likely start at one of the safety spots.

“That’s what we brought him in to do,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said during spring ball. “Him, Boogie (Adrian Wilson) and Layton (Smithson) out there. I think he’s done a good job being a playmaker through the first three days. The biggest thing I look for – because we had a huge install today, he could handle it mentally. And I think that’s the first step in allowing yourself to go play fast and free.”

There’s also wide receiver Tony Freeman, a transfer from the College of San Mateo in California.

During spring practices, Freeman didn’t always take first-team reps, signaling he might not see the field right away as a slot receiver.

But when the Cougars ran punt and kick return drills, Freeman was always one of the first guys back to receive the kick, which means he might fill a need in that department.

Freeman’s best attribute seems to be his speed.

At 5-foot-8, he’s a tad undersized for the receiver spot, but he makes up for it with speed, which makes him a compelling candidate to take over Washington State’s kick and/or punt return duties.

“He’s been a lightning bug in there. He hit 20 mph in pads the other day – that is flying,” Dickert said during spring practices, after Freeman hauled in a touchdown catch. “To track that ball over his shoulder, he is a vertical, track player, a la (former WSU receiver) Renard Bell a little bit. I think that’s what we see every time we see him. Excited about his playmaking ability. I think he’s got some ability in the return game as well that he hasn’t shown yet.”

Other new Cougars who might see the field quickly include two true freshmen: Jaylon Edmond, a defensive back from California, and Frank Cusano, a linebacker also from California. Some of Edmond’s emergence came because of circumstance, stepping up as WSU moved defensive back Jackson Lataimua to safety, and Cusano impressed in his opportunities during spring practice.

To crack the rotation, they’ll have to raise some eyebrows during fall camp, but it’s possible. DBs such as Reece Sylvester, Tanner Moku, Ethan O’Connor and Wilson have Edmond beat for experience. At linebacker, the same goes for Buddah Al-Uqdah Kyle Thornton, two returning starters who might know the playbook and schemes better than a true freshman such as Cusano.

But that’s what fall camp is for, a chance for guys such as Cusano and Edmond to turn heads, experience aside.

“Frank is just everywhere.” said WSU quarterback John Mateer, who will battle newcomer Zevi Eckhaus for the starting spot. “He’s a freak. Like, truly. He’s just really, really good.”