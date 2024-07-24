Disneyland, employees avert strike with tentative contract deal

By Christi Carras and Ryan Faughnder Los Angeles Times

Disneyland and its employees said they had reached a tentative contract deal, averting what could have been the first major work stoppage at the Anaheim theme park in 40 years.

Members of the Master Services Council — an alliance of unions representing custodians, ride operators, candy makers, merchandise clerks and other Disneyland employees — on Friday voted 99% in support of a walkout.

On Wednesday, the unions’ bargaining committee said it had reached an agreement with Walt Disney Co.

“We achieved our goals — a three-year contract that contains significant wage increases for all cast members, seniority increases and the retention of premiums,” the committee said in a notice posted on union UFCW324’s website. “We also addressed issues that will make the attendance policy work better for cast members.”

Disneyland employees haven’t staged a major walkout since 1984. That work stoppage lasted 22 days. The Disneyland employee contract terminated on June 16, while the California Adventure and Downtown Disney agreements are set to expire Sept. 30.

“We care deeply about the wellbeing of our cast members and are pleased to have reached a tentative agreement with Master Services Council that addresses what matters most to our cast while positioning Disneyland Resort for future growth and job creation,” Disneyland Resort spokesperson Jessica Good said in a statement.

The strike vote was connected to unfair labor practice charges the Master Services Council filed with the National Labor Relations Board last month, accusing Disneyland of threatening to discipline hundreds of employees for wearing union buttons to work.

The Master Services Council maintains that wearing the buttons — which depict Mickey Mouse’s raised fist — is a protected form of union activity. The company has argued that the pins violate the staff dress code and that only “a handful” of repeat incidents have led to disciplinary action, starting with a verbal warning.

Disneyland workers were seeking wage increases to keep up with inflation and reward longtime employees, as well as enhanced safety measures and changes to the company’s attendance policy.

During their contract campaign, workers engaged with resort guests by passing out the forbidden union buttons and encouraging them to sign a petition in solidarity. As of Friday, the petition had amassed more than 10,000 signatures, the union said.

Last week, hundreds of Disneyland Resort employees rallied outside the entrance to the main park in Anaheim. They carried picket signs bearing messages such as “Disney, don’t be the villain” and “Mickey would want fair pay!”

A ratification vote for the new Disneyland contract will be held Monday on resort property. About 9,500 Disneyland employees will have the opportunity to cast their ballots from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.