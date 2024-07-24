Motley Fool: Investors could look off road with Polaris

Motley Fool

A good place to hunt for promising investments is among downtrodden stocks. Some will be downtrodden for good reason and should be avoided, but others have been overly punished for seemingly temporary problems.

Powersports specialist Polaris (NYSE: PII) is one such stock to consider.

Launched in 1954, it has grown into a major maker of off-road, on-road and marine vehicles, including Indian motorcycles, Timbersled snow bikes, Sportsman all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), and Ranger and RZR side-by-side utility vehicles. For many of its product categories, it’s ranked No. 1 or No. 2 in market share.

Polaris’ stock was recently down by more than 40% from its 52-week high. Steeper interest rates and inflation may have kept some customers away, hurting their ability to finance purchases.

But the company has been shedding some of its divisions in recent years, such as an auto supply business and a fishing boat operation. Polaris is leaner now and more focused, and it’s poised to benefit whenever interest rates start falling.

Its stock looks attractive at recent levels, with a forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10.4, below its five-year average of 11.9.

The fall in its stock price has pushed up its dividend yield, too, recently to 3.2%. And Polaris has been repurchasing many shares, boosting the value of remaining shares. Long-term investors may want to take a closer look.

Ask the Fool

Q: What does “pro forma” mean on a financial statement? – C.V., West Hartford, Connecticut

A: Instead of presenting a company’s financial performance or condition based solely on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), a pro forma document answers a “what if” question, reflecting assumptions or hypothetical data related to past or future events like acquisitions or divestitures.

For example, imagine that Pfizer merges with Netflix midyear (“Movies that heal!”).

When the combined company reports its finances at the end of its fiscal year, it might include a pro forma statement reflecting operations over the whole year as if it had been combined all year long.

The companies might also offer pro forma statements when proposing their merger, showing what their combined performance might look like.

Pro forma statements can be useful, but not always – for example, a company might show earnings it would have had if various bad things hadn’t happened.

Q: What are zero-coupon bonds? – D.H., Merriam, Kansas

A: With a typical bond, you lend money, usually to a company or government.

If you buy a traditional $10,000 bond with a 5% interest rate, you’re lending $10,000 to the borrower and you can expect to receive interest payments of 5% per year. (In the past, you’d have had to send in coupons in order to receive these payments.) When the bond matures, you get your $10,000 principal back.

With a zero-coupon bond, you collect no interest payments, but the amount you lend is less than what you’ll receive at maturity.

So a zero-coupon bond might pay you the equivalent of 5% per year by having you lend $6,139 today in order to receive $10,000 in 10 years.

My Smartest Investment

My smartest investment move happened when I worked for the Royal Bank of Canada in the ‘80s and ‘90s.

When they introduced what we’d call in the U.S. an employee stock purchase plan, I invested the maximum – 3% of my gross earnings – which the bank generously matched.

When the shares vested, all my workmates cashed theirs in. I kept mine, and they’re now worth well over a quarter of a million dollars. They even give me a hefty dividend every quarter. – J.L., Escondido, California

The Fool responds: Your wonderful story offers multiple lessons.

The first, of course, is the power of simply hanging on to companies that are growing in value.

Another is the (often underappreciated) value of dividends.

If your holding is worth $250,000 and the dividend is currently yielding, say, 3%, you’d be looking at $7,500 in dividend income – annually. (Plus, dividends are often increased over time.)

But your effective dividend yield would be far greater than that 3%, since you invested much less than $250,000 and now collect $7,500 annually. If you invested only $50,000, your effective yield would be 15%.

All that said, remember that it can be risky to have too much of your net worth in your employer’s stock – think of Enron, for example.