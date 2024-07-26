Jordan Morris, Paul Rothrock give Sounders win in Leagues Cup opener

Jayda Evans Seattle Times

Seattleites just get each other. That was the case Friday in a Leagues Cup opener at least.

The city’s own in forward Jordan Morris and midfielder Paul Rothrock connected twice to give the Sounders a 2-0 win against Minnesota United at Lumen Field.

The Sounders close out group play against Mexican side Club Necaxa on Aug. 4 at Lumen Field. The Sounders last played Los Rayos to a 1-1 draw in friendly in 2017.

Minnesota started to play like a club tired of losing in Seattle to open the second half. The side hasn’t defeated the Sounders at Lumen since joining MLS in 2017.

But after Alejandro Bran (62nd) and Joseph Rosales (63rd) challenged Sounders keeper Andrew Thomas, the Loons had to alter their strategy.

Federal Way product Hassani Dotson was playing a solid match against his home state team. In the 65th minute, the Minnesota midfielder made a dangerous tackle against Raul Ruidiaz. The forward rolled on the turf in pain and referee Joe Dickerson immediately showed Dotson a red card, sending him off.

Ruidiaz, who subbed on in the 57th minute, tried to stay in the match after having right knee examined. Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer pulled Ruidiaz for winger Leo Chu in the 70th minute, stating after the match an update on the injury will be provided next week.

Rothrock helped the Sounders get on the board with a nice assist to Morris in the box in the 87th minute. The favor was returned in stoppage time when Morris sent a beauty to Rothrock for a left-footed shot.

Minnesota keeper Dayne St. Clair saved a penalty shot by Albert Rusnak in the 92nd minute.

Seattle was full of entertaining buildup and missed opportunities in the opening half.

Brothers Alex and Cristian Roldan had an overlapping run on the right side to set up Albert Rusnak in front of goal, but the Slovakian sent the ball wide in the 19th minute.

Sounders midfielder Pedro de la Vega had a bold run toward goal and sent a powerful right-footed shot from distance at keeper Dayne St. Clair. The ball drifted inches past the left post in the 30th minute.

De la Vega quickly followed up with a cross to Morris in the 31st minute. St. Clair easily save the forward’s soft header. The keeper also handled a duo with Morris in the box in stoppage time, the forward’s heavy touch creating an opening for St. Clair to make the save.

The half closed with Sounders midfielder Obed Vargas’ perfect pass from the corner of the penalty box to Jon Bell. The defender misdirected a header that appeared destined to be the game’s opening goal.

Minnesota’s best look — an attempt from Bongokuhle Hlongwane in the box — hit the post in the 25th minute.

Schmetzer made three lineup changes from the squad that lost 3-0 to Los Angeles FC in an anticipated MLS match last week. Andrew Thomas replaced Stefan Frei in goal while Bell and right back Alex Roldan started in place of Yeimar Gomez Andrade and Reed Baker-Whiting.

Loons coach Eric Ramsay made four lineup changes after defeating San Jose in their final league match before the Leagues Cup tournament.