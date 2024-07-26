Two teens found safe after being reported missing from Spokane area

Two teenagers were found safe after going missing this week, according to Friday news releases from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

Lilly G. Hancock, 16, was seen on surveillance footage leaving her West Plains home Wednesday before she was found. She was found safe Friday, the sheriff’s office said.

Sinazo M. Campbell, 17, was last seen late Tuesday night in downtown Spokane after possibly running away from home. He also was later found OK.