Charges in hammer attack dropped against convicted killer

The assault charges against a convicted killer, related to an attack with a hammer in a north Spokane Target, were dropped last week.

Gary Ault, 38, was charged with first-degree assault after police said he attacked a man at about 11 p.m. on Dec. 20, 2022, in the store’s men’s restroom.

The victim told police he was punched multiple times as he left the bathroom stall, then when he began to put his arms up in defense, Ault pulled out a hammer and hit him twice in the head.

The charges were dropped last Wednesday. Prosecutors indicated that the victim “refuses to cooperate” in the case.

Ault was convicted of first-degree aggravated murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in May for killing 83-year-old Richard Purdy at his Deer Park home in 2022.

After breaking into the home, Ault stabbed Purdy more than two dozen times. He plans to appeal his conviction and sentence.

Ault has a history of assaulting random people. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six years in prison for walking up to two women and spraying them with bear spray in downtown Spokane in December 2022. He also has a lengthy criminal history.