On eve of WSU fall camp, coach Jake Dickert raves about transfer LB Wesley Steiner

PULLMAN – Jake Dickert used a certain word to describe the athleticism of one of his Washington State team’s newest additions, linebacker Wesley Steiner, a transfer from Auburn.

“Wes has proven throughout this summer to be one of the freakiest athletes I’ve ever seen,” Dickert said on Tuesday. “He power-cleaned from the floor 405 pounds. It’s just incredible. Coach Ben (Iannacchione) has never seen it. He’s fast. He’s agile. I’m excited to see it translate out on the field.”

Headed into the Cougars’ fall camp, which starts Wednesday morning, that’s one reason Dickert is excited about this group.

Things may be different, the Pac-12 as we know it no more and Mountain West Conference opponents on the schedule, but it’s true: WSU has many spots up for grabs, which is what figures to make these next three weeks interesting.

The addition of Steiner, a senior who spent three seasons with the Tigers, should stabilize the Cougars’ rotation at linebacker. A spring transfer, Steiner’s playing time dipped last season – he started one of 13 games at Auburn, totaling 16 tackles on the year – but he’s played a lot of college football, which is what WSU needs at that position.

He’ll have a chance to establish himself at the mike linebacker spot with the beginning of fall practices, a three-week schedule that begins with two helmets-only sessions on the first two days, Wednesday and Thursday. Players will add shoulder pads on Friday, and the first full-pads practice is scheduled for Tuesday.

The only practice open to fans will be the second and final scrimmage, set for Aug. 17.

Two weeks later, WSU opens the season with a home matchup with FCS Portland State.

The Cougars’ full practice schedule is below. First, a few housekeeping items courtesy of Dickert:

• Linebacker Tristan Bohannon, a redshirt freshman, has suffered a second torn ACL and will medically retire. Bohannon never saw the field as a Cougar.

• Running back Leo Pulalasi, who suffered an injury during the team’s final spring scrimmage in late April, is back and ready to go.

• Offensive lineman Fa’alili Fa’amoe, who missed the entirety of spring practices with a knee injury, will also miss some of fall camp. Dickert said he’s hopeful Fa’amoe will be cleared during fall camp, but “hopefully, you see him out there sometime during Week 2.”

• Defensive back Jerrae Williams, a midspring transfer from UNLV, will play nickelback.

WSU fall camp schedule

Wednesday, 9 a.m.

Thursday, 9 a.m.

Friday, 8:30 a.m.

Saturday, 8:30 a.m.

Sunday, off

Monday, 8:30 a.m.

Tuesday, 8:30 a.m.

Aug. 7, 9 a.m.

Aug. 8, 8:30 a.m.

Aug. 9, Off

Aug. 10, 10:15 a.m. (scrimmage No. 1)

Aug. 11, Off

Aug. 12, 8:30 a.m.

Aug. 13, 8:30 a.m.

Aug. 14, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 15, 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 16, 9:15 a.m.

Aug. 17, 6:45 p.m. (scrimmage No. 2, open to public)