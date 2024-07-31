Maya Rudolph will return to ‘SNL’ as Kamala Harris through election

By Vivian Kwarm New York Daily News

NEW YORK – Maya Rudolph will be back to reprise her Emmy winning role as Kamala Harris on “Saturday Night Live” through the November election.

Rudolph, who was a regular cast member on the NBC sketch show from 2000 to 2007, made a return to the series to debut her portrayal of Harris in 2019. The comedian also brought back the impersonation when she appeared on the show’s 46th season in 2021.

Initially, the fate of her return next season was unclear due to production for the third season of her show on Apple TV+, “Loot.” However, after filming for the comedy series was pushed back to January 2025, Rudolph’s schedule cleared up, allowing for her highly anticipated “SNL”return.

Ever since President Joe Biden suspended his re-election campaign and endorsed Harris, many “SNL” fans took to social media insisting on Rudolph’s return for the 2024 presidential campaign.

“Hope Maya Rudolph has cleared her schedule,” journalist Yashar Ali wrote on X.

“Maya Rudolph coif that hair and slip that pantsuit on baby. You’re up,” user Joopiter wrote.

In 2019, Harris herself gave Rudolph’s impression her seal of approval. “I grew up watching “Saturday Night Live,” the veep told Seth Meyers in an interview. “The thought that anyone would be in any way depicting me on ‘Saturday Night Live’ was just, I was a bit overwhelmed.”

“I will tell you that I fully intend to make sure she has a full eight years of work on “SNL,” Harris joked.

Looks like the wishes have been answered, because the 52-year-old will take on the role during the upcoming 50th season, which starts on Sept. 28 and will run through the 2024 election.

Rudolph’s rep did not immediately respond to a Daily News request for comment.