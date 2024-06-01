The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
On the Air

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

5 a.m.: MotoGP: Italian Grand Prix TruTV

9:30 a.m.: IndyCar: Detroit Grand Prix USA

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: Enjoy Illinois 300 FS1

Baseball, MLB

10:30 a.m.: Tampa Bay at Baltimore or Detroit at Boston MLB

1:10 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Seattle Root

1:30 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco MLB

4:10 p.m.: St. Louis at Philadelphia ESPN

Basketball, WNBA

4 p.m.: Indiana at New York NBATV

Football, UFL

9 a.m.: D.C. vs. Arlington ABC

4 p.m.: Memphis vs. Houston Fox 28

Golf

3:30 a.m.: DP World: European Open Golf

11:15 a.m.: PGA: Canadian Open CBS

11:30 a.m.: Champions: Principal Charity Classic Golf

1 p.m.: LPGA: U.S. Women’s Open NBC

Hockey, NHL, Western Conference Final

5 p.m.: Dallas at Edmonton TNT

Soccer, men

1:45 p.m.: MLS: Charlotte at Atlanta Fox 28

Softball, Women’s College World Series

Noon: Alabama vs. Florida ABC

4 p.m.: Stanford vs. UCLA ESPNU

Tennis

9 a.m.: French Open NBC

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MILB

1:05 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

Noon: L.A. Angels at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

11 a.m.: Seattle Mariners Trident Talk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change