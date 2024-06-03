Dolly Parton wants to duet with Beyoncé at the Grammy Awards

By Brian Niemietz New York Daily News New York Daily News

Dolly Parton would gladly join Beyoncé on stage to sing “Jolene” at next year’s Grammy Awards presentation if Queen Bey’s country music album “Cowboy Carter” is nominated.

“If I’m not caught up in something I cannot get out of, yeah, that’d be wonderful,” Parton told E! News. “I mean, who wouldn’t wanna sing ‘Jolene’ with Beyoncé?”

Parton, 78, said she’s curious what it might sound like if Beyoncé performed the 1973 hit the way it was originally recorded, but she finds the new version “bold” and unique.

Most notably, according to Parton, her version of “Jolene” is told from the point of view of a woman desperately worried about losing her man. Beyoncé sings from the point of view of a woman who takes control of the situation.

“It’s Beyoncé,” Parton said. “Yeah, her life is different than mine.”

Beyoncé dabbled in country music prior to “Cowboy Carter,” performing “Daddy Lessons” from her album “Lemonade” with The Chicks at the 2016 CMAs. Her latest album, which includes a snippet of Parton’s voice, marked a bigger commitment to the genre.

Parton likewise crossed into new territory in November by releasing her first rock album, fittingly titled “Rockstar.” That debut came a year after Parton was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Parton initially resisted the nomination because she didn’t see herself as a traditional rock music performer. She later came to believe “obviously, there’s more to it than that” and embraced the honor.