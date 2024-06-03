Gonzaga transfer Pavle Stosic commits to Utah State

The first of Gonzaga’s three outgoing transfers has announced where he’ll spend the 2024-25 college basketball season.

Pavle Stosic, a freshman forward who appeared in 14 games off the bench for the Zags, has committed to Utah State he announced on Instagram Monday morning.

A native of Nis, Serbia, Stosic was the last scholarship player to join Gonzaga’s roster ahead of the 2023-24 season, arriving on campus in late September roughly two weeks before the team’s annual Kraziness in the Kennel event.

The 6-foot-9, 215-pound forward totaled 46 minutes on the season, registering a season-high eight minutes in games against Eastern Oregon and Arkansas Pine Bluff.

Stosic had a season-high four points against EOU and matched the total during a Feb. 17 West Coast Conference game against Pacific. His season-high rebounding total (3) came against Arkansas Pine Bluff.

The forward finished the season shooting 6 of 16 (37%) from the field, 0 of 6 from the 3-point line and 2 of 4 (50%) from the free throw line. He averaged 1.0 points, 0.8 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game.

At Utah State, Stosic will play under first-year coach Jerrod Calhoun, who was hired after former coach Danny Sprinkle took the same position at Washington. Calhoun spent the last eight seasons coaching at Youngstown State before accepting the job in Logan, Utah.

Sprinkle, a Pullman native, led the Aggies to a regular-season Mountain West championship and NCAA Tournament appearance in his first season at the school.

Stosic is joining a Utah State transfer class that includes Oregon State’s Dexter Akanno, Queens’ Deyton Albury, Utah Valley’s Drake Allen, Central Arkansas’ Tucker Anderson, Stetson’s Aubin Gateretse and Southern Utah’s Braden Housley.

Stosic was the second GU player to enter the portal this offseason, joining Croatian guard Luka Krajnovic and walk-on forward Colby Brooks. Krajnovic and Brooks have yet to announce commitments.