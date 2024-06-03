Man’s car stolen after he offered stranger a ride, deputies say; victim also assaulted

From staff reports

A man was assaulted and had his car stolen Sunday after giving a ride to another man who approached him at a gas station, Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies said.

The incident was reported at 1:20 p.m., according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

The victim told deputies a man he didn’t know asked him for a ride when he stopped at a gas station near South Hayford Road and Highway 2. He agreed and drove the victim to the 6000 block of West 50th Avenue, where the suspect asked the driver to get out and help him. The man then told the victim to leave his car, pointed a pistol at him and hit him with it when he refused, also punching him, the release said.

Another vehicle approached, and the driver got out and joined in on the assault, the release said.

The stranded victim flagged down another driver for help and was taken to a hospital for treatment. His finger was smashed in the door as he tried to stop his car from being stolen.

The alleged assailants haven’t been identified, and the search is ongoing for the victim’s green 1999 Ford Mustang.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference No. 10076122.