Four people sent to hospital in three-vehicle crash north of Spokane

A 26-year-old Sandpoint man faces vehicular assault charges after he fled from police and hit two cars while driving the wrong way Thursday morning on U.S. Highway 2 north of Spokane.

The three-vehicle crash 4 miles north of town sent four people to the hospital, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.

The release said Jesse Judge was speeding south in a black 2008 Ford Crown Victoria, reported to be stolen, at about 10:30 a.m. on Highway 2 near Lane Park Road after WSP terminated its pursuit of the vehicle.

Judge crossed into the northbound lanes, striking a 2012 Nissan Rogue, police said. He continued driving the wrong way and hit a 2011 Volkswagen Tiguan head on.

Judge; Judge’s passenger, a 29-year-old Spokane woman; the Rogue driver, a 51-year-old Spokane woman; and the Tiguan driver, a 34-year-old Mead man, were taken to the hospital with injuries. Judge was the only one who did not wear a seat belt.

It’s unknown whether drugs or alcohol were involved, WSP said. The crash, which closed the highway for several hours, is under investigation.