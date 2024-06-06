Jang The Goon to host album release party at The Chameleon

By Jordan Tolley-Turner For The Spokesman-Review

The local music scene has been expanding greatly in recent years, with the city full of bands and artists from all walks of life and various genres. One of those leading the charge while at the forefront of Spokane’s rap and hip-hop scene is Jang The Goon.

Elijah Kilborn, known professionally as Jang The Goon, moved to the Lilac City when he was 12 years old and attended Central Valley High School. Central Valley is where his nickname Jang would come to be during his time on the school’s wrestling team. He later added “The Goon,” He believes it perfectly encapsulates his mannerisms – “serious with a big sense of playful humor.”

Jang has been a deep lover of music as long as he can remember, and when he was 18 he released his first song after experimenting with equipment bought by his little brother. For years, he would record on his own and release tracks for himself more than anybody else.

After heavily experimenting since 2017, Jang has felt like he has found “his sound.” As he put it, “The city kind of just gravitated to my sound, and the rest is history.”

Since 2023, he has released a slew of successful singles, garnered a loyal fanbase that packs shows across town, and performed at Boise’s Treefort Music Fest in March. Jang’s eight-track debut EP “GooN SHii Vol. 1” was released May 28.

The alternative hip-hop EP (with hints of punk) is high energy, heavy bass, and full of quality production choices. Jang’s vocals are diverse, and each track brings something new to the table while being coherent as a collective.

Jang’s influences are no surprise with glimpses of the particular vocals of Baby Keem and JID, the intensity of DMX, and the punk styles of Linkin Park and Death Grips heard throughout the project. But the EP is unique and distinctly Jang with few artists in Spokane and the PNW releasing hip-hop of this standard and caliber (especially outside of Seattle and Portland).

“The project is a reflection of my reality and truths over the past two years; you get a glimpse of my ego, trials and tribulations, and hustle mentality,” Jang said. “It represents me to the core and I’m completely proud of it.”

On Saturday, Jang is hosting an album release party and show at the Chameleon, in the former space of Lucky You Lounge, featuring fellow Spokane artists.

“The GooN SHii live show can be described in two words: controlled chaos,” Jang said. “The energy I’ll be bringing alongside IAMTOPP and Young Neves is going to be something everyday concertgoers in this city don’t usually get to experience, especially at a local show.”