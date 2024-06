Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

2 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: Toyota / Save Mart 350 (practice) FS1

4 p.m.: Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals (qualifying) FS1

Baseball, NCAA Super Regionals

9 a.m.: Connecticut at Florida State ESPN

Noon: Evansville at Tennessee ESPN2

3 p.m.: West Virginia at North Carolina ESPN2

4 p.m.: Kansas State at Virginia ESPNU

Baseball, MLB

5 p.m.: San Francisco at Texas or Boston at Chi. White Sox MLB

5:10 p.m.: Seattle at Kansas City Root

8 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Angels or Toronto at Oakland MLB

Basketball, WNBA

7 p.m.: Seattle at Las Vegas ION

Golf

4 a.m.: DP World: Scandinavian Mixed Golf

9 a.m.: Shoprite LPGA Classic Golf

10:15 a.m.: LIV: Houston CW

11 a.m.: PGA: Memorial Tournament Golf

Tennis, French Open

8:30 a.m.: Men’s semifinal NBC

Track and field, college

6 p.m.: Men’s outdoor championship ESPN2

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MILB

6:35 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

4 p.m.: Seattle at Kansas City 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

1 p.m.: Pro Motocross Championship: Thunder Valley NBC

5 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity: Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 FS1

Baseball, NCAA Super Regionals

8 a.m.: Evansville at Tennessee ESPN2

8 a.m.: Connecticut at Florida State ESPN

9 a.m.: N.C. State at Georgia ESPNU

11 a.m.: Oregon at Texas A&M ESPN2

11 a.m.: Florida at Clemson ESPN

Noon: Virginia at Kansas State ESPNU

3 p.m.: Oregon State at Kentucky ESPNU

5 p.m.: West Virginia at North Carolina ESPN2

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets Fox 28

1 p.m.: Chi. Cubs at Cincinnati or Baltimore at Tampa Bay MLB

1:10 p.m.: Seattle at Kansas City Root

4:30 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Yankees Fox 28

7:30 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Angels or Arizona at San Diego MLB

Basketball, WNBA

10 a.m.: New York at Connecticut ABC

2 p.m.: Atlanta at Chicago NBATV

Football, UFL

Noon: Michigan vs. Birmingham ABC

Golf

4 a.m.: DP World: Scandinavian Mixed Golf

10:15 a.m.: LIV: Houston CW

11:30 a.m.: PGA: Memorial Tournament CBS

11:30 a.m.: Champions: American Family Insurance Golf

2 p.m.: Shoprite LPGA Classic Golf

Hockey, Stanley Cup Final

5 p.m.: Edmonton at Florida ABC

Horse racing

1 p.m.: 156th Belmont Stakes Fox 28

Soccer, women

9:30 a.m.: NWSL: Angel City at Gotham FC CBS

Tennis, French Open

6 a.m.: Women’s final NBC

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

6:35 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Seattle at Kansas City 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

6 a.m.: Motocross World Championship: MX2 CBS Sports

7 a.m.: Motocross World Championship: MXGP CBS Sports

11 a.m.: F1: Canadian Grand Prix ABC

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: Toyota / Save Mart 350 Fox 28

12:35 p.m.: IndyCar: Road American Grand Prix NBC

Baseball, NCAA Super Regionals

9 a.m.: N.C. State at Georgia ESPNU

9 a.m.: Connecticut at Florida State (if necessary) ESPN2

11:30 a.m.: Florida at Clemson ESPN

Noon: West Virginia at North Carolina (if necessary) ESPN2

Noon: Kansas State at Virginia (if necessary) ESPNU

3 p.m.: Evansville at Tennessee (if necessary) ESPNU

4:30 p.m.: Oregon at Texas A&M ESPN2

6 p.m.: Oregon State at Kentucky ESPNU

Baseball, MLB

7:10 a.m.: N.Y. Mets vs. Philadelphia (London) ESPN

10:30 a.m.: Baltimore at Tampa Bay or Milwaukee at Detroit MLB

11:10 a.m.: Seattle at Kansas City Root

1:30 p.m.: Arizona at San Diego or Toronto at Oakland MLB

4:10 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Yankees ESPN

Basketball, NBA Finals

5 p.m.: Dallas at Boston ABC

Football

4 p.m.: CFL: B.C. Lions vs. Toronto CBS Sports

4 p.m.: UFL: San Antonio vs. St. Louis Fox 28

Golf

3:30 a.m.: DP World: Scandinavian Mixed Golf

10:15 a.m.: LIV: Houston CW

11:30 a.m.: PGA: Memorial Tournament CBS

11:30 a.m.: Champions: American Family Insurance Golf

2 p.m.: Korn Ferry: BMW Charity Pro-Am Golf

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MILB

1:05 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Seattle at Kansas City 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Basketball, NBA Finals

4 p.m.: Dallas at Boston 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

9 a.m.: Seattle Mariners Trident Talk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change