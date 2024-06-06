One killed and one injured in West Hills stabbing, woman booked for murder

Spokane Police arrested a woman suspected of stabbing and killing a man in the West Hills neighborhood Wednesday night.

The suspect, 34-year-old Kelly M. Hyde, also suffered injuries during what police described as a case involving domestic violence.

The Spokane Fire Department first responded to a home on the 5300 block of West Sunset Boulevard for a “medical alert.” When they arrived, they found a woman at the front door with multiple stab wounds and a deceased man inside. When police responded around 9:30 p.m., they were able to quickly begin searching for a suspect, the release said.

Police found Hyde in “a related residence” and arrested her, according to the release. The victim’s name will be released by the Spokane County Medical Examiner .