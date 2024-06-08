Tekoa’s Susannah Scaroni breaks women’s wheelchair 5K world record

By Madison McCord For The Spokesman-Review

Susannah Scaroni is feeling on top of the world once again.

The Tekoa, Washington native and Paralympic gold medalist shattered the world record in the women’s T54 wheelchair 5,000-meters Saturday with a time of 10 minutes, 25 seconds at the Nottwil 2024 Grand Prix in Nottwil, Switzerland.

Scaroni edged previous record holder Manuela Schar, who took silver in 10:25.24.

Schar’s previous world record of 10:33 was set in February, topping the mark of 10:38 Scaroni set back in 2022.

Making the blistering time even more impressive is the fact that it was the second time the race happened in a 24-hour period.

The original 5K took place Friday, but a technical issue with the finish-line camera meant no official result could be determined, despite the racers crossing the line in around 10:29, according to Scaroni.

“Today we were given the chance to rerun the 5K. However the 100 was also this morning meaning anyone who planned to do that race was faced with a very tough decision,” Scaroni wrote in an Instagram post. “Six of us decided to rerun. It was an extremely special race getting to push hard with Manuela and turn out what is now a new WR of 10:25.00 (something I didn’t think was possible).”

After missing most of the spring season recovering from a shoulder injury, Scaroni now has her focus turned to this summer’s Paralympic Games in Paris, where she will try and build on the 5,000-meter gold she won three years ago in Tokyo.

“Not having the spring I’d hoped for, I’m extra grateful to be here and for everyone who has supported me on this #RoadtoParis.”