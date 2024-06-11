Federal judge strikes down Biden administration guidance meant to protect LGBTQ students

By Joseph Morton Dallas Morning News

WASHINGTON – A North Texas federal judge Tuesday threw out a Biden administration guidance saying gender identity and sexual orientation are covered by Title IX, the federal law prohibiting sex discrimination in education.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, whose office sued to block the guidance, hailed the ruling.

“Joe Biden’s unlawful effort to weaponize Title IX for his extremist agenda has been stopped in its tracks,” Paxton said in a news release.

Title IX prohibits sex-based discrimination at universities and K-12 schools that receive federal money.

The U.S. Department of Education issued guidance documents in June 2021 indicating it would interpret Title IX to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

That interpretation was grounded in a U.S. Supreme Court decision the previous year that found a different ban on sex discrimination included those protections. Critics such as Paxton have argued the department’s interpretation of that ruling was misguided.

U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor in Fort Worth issued Tuesday’s ruling, saying neither Title IX or its implementing regulations provide a basis for the department to define discrimination as it did.

“Nothing in the statute expressly prohibits discrimination based on gender identity or other unexpressed grounds,” he ruled. “And where Title IX allows for differentiation based on sex due to biological differences – such as intimate facilities and athletic teams – recipients may treat persons in accordance with their biological sex without regard to subjective gender identity.”

The language in Title IX shows it contemplates two – and only two – biological sexes, O’Connor wrote.

“Reading into the statute a more fluid conception of sex – one that is based on subjective gender identity and divorced from biological reality – would ignore the ordinary meaning of sex used in Title IX,” he wrote.

In his ruling, the judge highlighted a department fact sheet with examples of actions subject to civil rights investigations.

The examples included a principal preventing a transgender high school girl from entering the girls’ restroom because school records identify her as male, or a coach turning her away from the girls’ cheerleading team solely because she is transgender.

O’Connor, who was nominated to the bench in 2007 by President George W. Bush, found such examples contrary to Title IX.

“While preventing a biological male from entering the girls’ restroom or joining the girls’ cheerleading team are certainly forms of differentiation, such exclusion is not the type of invidious or worse-off discrimination Title IX envisions,” he wrote. “Title IX explicitly appreciates the innate biological variation between men and women that occasionally warrants differentiation – and even separation – to preserve educational opportunities and to promote respect for both sexes.”

He said the department exceeded its authority and highlighted unsuccessful efforts in Congress to rewrite the statute.

“If Congress cannot yet decide whether or not it wants to expand Title IX’s reach, there is zero reason to believe the Department may do so,” he wrote.

O’Connor’s ruling applied only to Texas. The guidance documents already had been blocked in 20 other states because of a ruling in a separate case. The department also finalized more formal regulations earlier this year, a move that prompted a fresh series of legal challenges.

Gov. Greg Abbott told the Texas Education Agency in April to ignore the formal regulations, and Paxton filed a lawsuit against them as well.

Paul Castillo, senior counsel with Lambda Legal, a legal advocacy group for LGBTQ issues, highlighted the many legal challenges pending across the country.

He said other federal courts, including some at the circuit level, have ruled opposite O’Connor.

“Title IX was enacted to ensure that students are afforded access to educational programs and activities and be protected from discrimination and harassment based on any form of sex discrimination, and that specifically includes sexual orientation and gender identity,” Castillo said.

The courts are so split on the matter that it could be headed to the U.S. Supreme Court, he said.

O’Connor’s ruling highlighted various ongoing investigations into Texas school districts. Texas does not have blanket immunity for all Title IX investigations, but rather just investigations based on the guidance documents cited in the lawsuit, according to the ruling.

The ruling does not apply to the final regulations that are being challenged separately.

Title IX also provides for private action, so LGBTQ students can still sue under Title IX without the federal government being involved, Castillo said.

“This is Pride month and LGBTQ students want a safe environment in which they can be themselves and live their lives and get an education just like every other student,” he said.