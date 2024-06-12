Evacuation level lowered for fire southwest of Spokane

From staff reports

Evacuations of dozens of homes near a 75-acre blaze southwest of Spokane were lifted late Tuesday as firefighters successfully created a line around the fire.

A level 2 evacuation notice, a warning for residents to be ready to leave the area quickly, remains in effect for residents from around the 5500 blocks of South Abbott, South Assembly and South Dorset roads south to Cheney-Spokane Road between Abbott and Dorset roads.

Jessa Lewis, of the state Department of Natural Resources, said three outbuildings were reported lost in the fire, which was named the Grove fire. No primary residences were lost.

The fire is currently 10% contained as of Wednesday morning and the cause is under investigation.

An American Red Cross shelter at the El Katif Shriners Center, 7217 W. Westbow Blvd., closed Tuesday night after the level 3 evacuation was downgraded.

The Department of Natural Resources has around 40 crew members planned for Wednesday with up to seven engines, Lewis said.

