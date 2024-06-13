Actor, comedian Brian Posehn returns to the Spokane Comedy Club this weekend

From staff reports

Longtime actor and comic Brian Posehn is poised to return to the Spokane Comedy Club for two nights.

The two-time Emmy nominee has a long resume with the entertainment industry, appearing in sitcoms “Seinfeld, “NwesRadio,” “Everybody Loves Raymond” and “Friends.” More recently, Posehn appeared on Disney+’s “The Madelorian” as a speeder pilot.

But where many TV viewers recognize Posehn from is Comedy Central’s “The Sarah Silverman Program,” which aired from 2007 to 2010 and in which he starred alongside fellow comedian Silverman for the show’s 32-episode run.

Posehn’s talents also have directed his career toward voice acting. He has appeared on kids and adult cartoon shows, including “Scooby Doo,” “The Simpsons,” “Adventure Time,” “American Dad,” “Bob’s Burgers” and “Steven Universe.”

Posehn produced and hosted the Dungeons & Dragons podcast “Nerd Poster,” and also co-wrote 45 issues of the Marvel comic book series “Deadpool.”

Posehn will be in town Friday and Saturday for two shows both nights at 7 and 9:45. Tickets start at $24.