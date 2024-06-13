Comedian John Crist makes Spokane stop on national ‘Emotional Support Tour’

From staff reports

Stand-up comedian John Crist is bringing his “Emotional Support Tour” to the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox.

Known for his viral comedic videos such as “Honest Football Coach,” Crist has been seen on ESPN, Sports Illustrated CBS Sports, Barstool Sports and Buzzfeed.

The 40-year-old’s second special “What Are We Doing?” was released to YouTube in 2022, and published his book, “Delete That,” in fall of the same year. He has been featured on podcasts “This past Weekend” with Theo Von, “Nateland” with Nate Bargatze and “Whiskey Ginger” with Andrew Santino. Crist’s podcast, “Net Positive,” airs every other week on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

Catch Crist on stage at the Fox, 1001 W. Sprague Ave., at 7 p.m. Sunday. Doors open an hour before the show.