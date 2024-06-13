Union Omaha proves too much for Spokane Velocity with 4-1 win in USL Jagermeister Cup

From staff reports

OMAHA, Neb. – The defending USL League One champions looked the part in their second meeting with the Spokane Velocity.

Union Omaha put on pressure from the opening kick, created more chances and ultimately prevailed 4-1 over Spokane in a USL Jagermeister Cup match on Thursday at Werner Park.

Omaha had its first close chance in the ninth minute, as Joe Gallardo’s shot took a deflection and bounced off the underside of the crossbar.

That was just the start of a busy day for Spokane goalie Carlos Merancio.

Omaha fired 18 shots with eight on target. Merancio’s first save came five minutes later, when he dove to punch away a shot from a free kick. Omaha’s attack persisted and ended in a goal in the 17th minute, as an attempted cross hit off the post and fell perfectly to Missael Rodriguez, who scored from close range to the bottom right corner.

The Velocity found their footing shortly after and started to build their attack. Spokane won a couple of corners, which turned into a penalty chance after Omaha’s Blake Malone wrapped up a player going in for a header.

Luis Gil converted the penalty for Spokane in the 33rd minute, scoring a goal against his former team. Gil played for Omaha from 2022-23.

The teams were tied 1-1 at halftime and weren’t separated until the 63rd minute, when Pedro Dolabella scored a header on a corner kick.

Omaha made three substitutions after the goal and were in full control from there.

Lagos Kunga showed his skill in the 82nd minute, rolling the ball between the legs of a Spokane defender and finishing with power past Merancio. Omaha added a fourth goal on a penalty in added time from Steevan dos Santos.

Omaha (1-1-2, 7 points) lost to Spokane (1-1-2, 5 points) in their first cup match, but climbed into second place in the group behind Northern Colorado (2-0-2, 9 points) with four games to play. One team from each group advances to the knockout round.