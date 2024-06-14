NIC golf coach Russell Grove wins Oregon Open in five-hole playoff

From staff reports

POWELL BUTTE, Ore. – North Idaho College men’s and women’s golf coach Russell Grove worked overtime Thursday to win the Oregon Open, one of the majors on the PGA Pacific Northwest Section schedule.

Grove and amateur Graham Moody, a Vancouver, Washington native who plays at the University of Wisconsin, shot matching 15-under-par 201s in the 54-hole event at Brasada Canyons.

Grove earned the championship trophy and $8,000 by winning a five-hole playoff with a birdie on the fifth hole. The former Coeur d’Alene High and University of Idaho standout also won the Oregon Open in 2017.

Grove fired rounds of 65, 69 and 67. He made nine birdies, including four straight on the back side, in Tuesday’s round. He had seven birdies in the final round.

Mead High grad Ty Anderson, who plays at Weber State, and former Washington State Cougar Blake Snyder shared fourth at 10-under 206.