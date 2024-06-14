On the recruiting trail: Washington State lands three prospects and is poised for another haul this weekend

By Jon Wilner Bay Area News Group

Washington State and head coach Jake Dickert keep plugging away.

The Cougars hosted a slew of visitors last weekend, with three committing shortly thereafter: safety Aidan Knapke from Colorado, receiver Sean Embree from Southern California and edge Lucan Amituanai from Northern California.

WSU is positioned for another big weekend, with two in-state commitments, Luke Webb and Malijah Tucker, joined by a pair of in-state targets, cornerbacks D’Aryhian Clemons and David Kuku.

The Cougars also will have Texas athlete Braylan McDonald, Southern California edge Kameron Brown and Northern California offensive tackle Michael Klisiewicz on campus for official visits.

On a less positive note, Kahuku (Hawaii) edge rusher LeBron Williams, a three-star prospect, canceled an upcoming trip to Washington State and committed to Cal.

The Hotline received information for this report through the eyes and ears of Brandon Huffman, the Seattle-based national recruiting editor for 247Sports. He will provide regular reports for the Pac-12 Hotline in the future.