Mariners reliever Gregory Santos clears major hurdle in his rehab

By Adam Jude Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Relief is on the way for the Mariners’ battered bullpen.

Right-hander Gregory Santos, on the injured list since March with a right lat strain, cleared one important hurdle in his rehabilitation when he threw a 30-pitch bullpen session on Saturday.

Just as important, Santos reported feeling good on Sunday morning, manager Scott Servais said.

Not often does Servais venture out to the T-Mobile Park bullpen to watch his pitchers, but he made a point to head out there for Santos’ first extended throwing session.

And Servais liked what he saw.

“I’m excited,” he said.

Santos, 24, threw an “up-down” bullpen, meaning he threw 15 pitches, then sat down to rest for several minutes. He then threw a second 15-pitch session while mixing in all four of his pitches (slider, sinker, four-seamer, changeup).

Servais was able to watch the first session, describing it as “good.” The pitching coaches reported back to Servais that the second 15-pitch session was “even better.”

“He’s definitely trending (in the right direction),” Servais said.

There is no formal timeline for Santos’ return, but there’s hope he can join the Mariners’ bullpen at some point in early to mid -July.

His next step will be to throw a live batting practice to hitters, and Servais said that will likely come in the next week on the upcoming road trip.

After that, Santos will almost certainly need a handful of minor-league rehab appearances.

The Mariners have been limited in the back of their bullpen the past couple weeks. Andrés Muñoz continues to manage a sore lower back, and left-hander Gabe Speier has been on the IL since May 30 with a left rotator cuff strain.

France nearing return

First baseman Ty France is scheduled to travel with the Mariners to Cleveland on Sunday evening, and he’s expected to be activated from the IL at some point during the Guardians series.

The Mariners have an off day on Monday, then begin a three-game series against the AL Central-leading Guardians on Tuesday, the first in a nine-game, nine-day trip that will also take them to Miami and Tampa Bay.

France has been on the IL since June 9 (retroactive to June 8) with a hairline fracture in his right heel.

France had been one of the Mariners’ most productive hitters before the injury, posting a .259/.353/.448 slash line (.801 OPS) since May 1, with five homers, 19 RBIs and seven doubles in 133 plate appearances.

Polanco progressing





Second baseman Jorge Polanco, on the IL since May 27 with a hamstring strain, appeared in his first rehab game for the High-A Everett AquaSox on Saturday night, going 1 for 4 with a single and two strikeouts as the DH.

Sunday’s AquaSox game in Eugene was rained out. Polanco is scheduled to join Triple-A Tacoma for another rehab game on Tuesday.