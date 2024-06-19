Fairchild Air Force Base’s SkyFest returns this weekend

If You Go

If You Go

Admission: Free to the public, although there is premium seating available for purchase at fairchildskyfest.com/tickets/

When: The gates at Fairchild Air Force Base open at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Parking: No cost.

Aircraft acts: Aerial shows are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and end at about 3 p.m.

Shade: Plan accordingly to spend hours on an open field with little shade unless under the wings of aircraft. Collapsible lawn chairs permitted.

A few dos and don’ts: Coolers are not allowed. Strollers are allowed. No pets, although service animals are allowed. No bikes or scooters. No outside beverages except for unopened bottled water.