Sweater weather is over in Spokane as temperatures in the upper 80s are predicted through the weekend

By Alexandria Osborne The Spokesman-Review

After below-average temperatures to start the week, warm weather will arrive in Spokane Thursday just in time for the official start of summer.

Daniel Butler, National Weather Service meteorologist, said Friday’s high temperature will be 86 degrees, and Saturday’s high will be 89 degrees. The normal high in the Spokane in mid-June is in the mid-70s.

This year’s average high for the month is 73.3 degrees, Butler said. The average low temperature for the month of June is 51 degrees, but this year, the average low is 49.6 for June.

Spokane International Airport measured 0.16 inches of rain on Tuesday as storms rolled through the Inland Northwest in the afternoon.

Butler said Spokane usually sees just over an inch of rainfall during the month of June.

Steve Bodnar, national weather service meteorologist, said as of Wednesday, there was 0.72 inches of rain since June 1.

“There is a small chance for showers Friday, but nothing more than a trace,” Bodnar said.

There is a higher chance of rain on the following weekend on June 27 and 28, he said.