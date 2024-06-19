Two dead in Lincoln County helicopter crash

Two people died in a helicopter crash Wednesday afternoon about 8 miles south of Davenport, Washington, according to Lincoln County Fire District 6.

Fire Chief Brandon Larmer said crews were called shortly before 4:30 p.m. to an aircraft down in a private field about 1 mile north of Bluestem and Linstrum roads off State Route 28.

He said they found two people dead at the scene and debris from the aircraft scattered. No one survived.

The small private helicopter crash caused about a 1½-acre wildfire, which volunteer firefighters fully contained.

Firefighters extinguished hot spots before leaving at about 7:50 p.m.

Larmer said the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was expected to remain at the crash site until aviation investigators arrived.