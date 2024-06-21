With her pedal steel and fiddle, Emily Nenni to perform intimate District Bar show

From staff reports

Emily Nenni will be bringing her unique country sound to the District Bar on Monday, June 24.

One of the rising stars within the diehard Americana scene, Nenni has been a favorite of those who still enjoy a crisp twang, a sound rooted in soul and rock, and the wail of the pedal steel and fiddle.

Since her debut in 2017, Nenni has released an EP and three full-length albums, her latest “Drive & Cry” being released just last month.

On the 10th stop of her “Drive & Cry Tour,” Nenni will be bringing her old-school ways to Spokane.

The District Bar show begins at 9 p.m. and $15 tickets are available at ticketweb.com.

Doors open at 8 p.m. for the 21-and-up performance.