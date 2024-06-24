‘Real World’ star Sarah Becker dies at 56

By Brian Niemietz and Jami Ganz New York Daily News

“The Real World: Miami” cast member Sarah Becker reportedly died by suicide last week at her Illinois residence.

The 56-year-old reality TV personality experienced recent struggles with mental health, a family member told TMZ. Becker, a Californian, reportedly moved to the Midwest to care for ailing family, including her mother and sister, but had planned to return to the West Coast.

Becker’s circumstances were reportedly exacerbated by a skateboarding accident.

She appeared on the fifth season of MTV’s “The Real World” as a comic book enthusiast and employee of comic book imprint Wildstorm Productions. She adopted a puppy during filming. At the time, she referred to herself as a “19-year-old trapped in a 25-year-old body.”

Multiple castmates of Becker’s mourned their former housemate’s passing on social media.

“RIP Roomy,” Cynthia Roberts posted alongside a photo of her former pal. “I pray there’s happiness for you on the other side.”

“Sarah and I had not spoken since the end of the show, so I don’t know anything about her struggles,” said Den Renzi. “The seven of us in that cast went through a bizarre, intense, and sometimes traumatic experience together, and that creates a connection between people, even when they choose to not associate with each other. I can only say, it’s very sad.”

“Sarah Becker … dedicated herself to become a therapist to help others, & perhaps deeper understand her own mental health challenges,” tweeted Joe Patane, a licensed clinical social worker himself. “Suicide should never be an option, but hopefully she is at peace.”

“I can’t believe this,” said Flora Alekseyeva, remembering Becker as “the most selfless person I knew. … I haven’t spoken to her in years and never knew she was troubled. … RIP my roommate, my friend. May you skate with angels and never feel pain again.”