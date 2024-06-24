U.S.-Canada border crossing hours

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S.-Canada border closed except for essential services. Hours of operation gradually returned as restrictions were lifted, but not all hours are what they used to be. Here are the U.S.-Canada border crossing times for noncommercial traffic at Inland Northwest ports as of June 2024.

Eastern Washington

Nighthawk (U.S.): 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Chopaka (Canada): 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oroville (U.S.): 24 hours a day

Osoyoos (Canada): 24 hours a day

Ferry (U.S.): 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Midway (Canada): 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Danville (U.S.): 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Carson (Canada) 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Laurier (U.S.): 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cascade/Christina Lake (Canada): 8 a.m. to midnight

Frontier (U.S.): 24 hours

Paterson (Canada): 24 hours

Boundary (U.S.): 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Waneta (Canada): 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Metaline Falls (U.S.): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nelway (Canada) 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Idaho

Porthill (U.S.): 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Rykerts (Canada): 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (Second Sunday in March to First Sunday in November), 8 a.m. to midnight (First Saturday in November to second Saturday in March)

Eastport (U.S.): 24 hours

Kingsgate (Canada): 24 hours

Western Montan

a

Roosville (U.S.): 24 hours

Roosville (Canada): 24 hours