U.S.-Canada border crossing hours
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S.-Canada border closed except for essential services. Hours of operation gradually returned as restrictions were lifted, but not all hours are what they used to be. Here are the U.S.-Canada border crossing times for noncommercial traffic at Inland Northwest ports as of June 2024.
Eastern Washington
Nighthawk (U.S.): 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Chopaka (Canada): 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oroville (U.S.): 24 hours a day
Osoyoos (Canada): 24 hours a day
Ferry (U.S.): 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Midway (Canada): 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Danville (U.S.): 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Carson (Canada) 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Laurier (U.S.): 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Cascade/Christina Lake (Canada): 8 a.m. to midnight
Frontier (U.S.): 24 hours
Paterson (Canada): 24 hours
Boundary (U.S.): 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Waneta (Canada): 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Metaline Falls (U.S.): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Nelway (Canada) 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Idaho
Porthill (U.S.): 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Rykerts (Canada): 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (Second Sunday in March to First Sunday in November), 8 a.m. to midnight (First Saturday in November to second Saturday in March)
Eastport (U.S.): 24 hours
Kingsgate (Canada): 24 hours
Western Montan
a
Roosville (U.S.): 24 hours
Roosville (Canada): 24 hours