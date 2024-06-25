Mariners’ Bryan Woo lands on the injured list again: ‘It just sucks’

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

ST. PETERSBURG — Bryan Woo’s voice grew quiet and the words didn’t come out easily as he tried to describe his disappointment of being sent to the injured list for the second time this season.

Prior to Tuesday night’s game vs. the Tampa Bay Rays, the Mariners placed Woo on the 15-day injured list with a right hamstring strain. Seattle recalled right-handed reliever Collin Snider from Triple-A Tacoma to take Woo’s spot on the 26-man roster.

In the fourth inning of his start on Monday night, Woo felt the hamstring grab as he fired a first-pitch fastball to Taylor Walls. After discussing the situation with manager Scott Servais and head athletic trainer Kyle Torgerson, Woo attempted a warm-up pitch, but he never actually threw the ball, stopping himself immediately when the hamstring tightened.

“I just didn’t feel like I could push off the way I wanted to,” Woo said on Tuesday afternoon. “I’ve never had any lower body stuff, hamstring stuff. I didn’t really know what was going on. I knew it felt different and didn’t feel like anything I’ve felt before.”

Visibly upset that his body had betrayed him again, Woo limped off the field, unable to hide his disappointment. A day later, the frustration of being sidelined again was evident.

“Obviously, it’s been a tough season so far just dealing with injuries,” Woo said. “I finally feel like I’ve got a night where I’m feeling good and the ball is coming out well and the stuff is getting back where I feel it could be, and then you know,” he said. “It just sucks.”

Snider will give a bullpen that has been used heavily on this road trip, including Monday’s 4-3 loss to the Rays, a fresh arm.

The Mariners will likely turn to either right-hander Emerson Hancock or lefty Jhonathan Diaz to take Woo’s spot in the rotation. Veteran lefty Dallas Keuchel, who was also pitching well for Tacoma, was traded to the Brewers on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations.